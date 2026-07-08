Hello dear ones, long day at the old pixels factory, and I’m not even close to done. Read some posts! Send some to a friend! HELP A SISTER OUT OR SOMETHING!

How did we start our day, dear friends? The same way we do every day, trying to take over the world!

Evan had a one-two on Trump at NATO — ugh — and how Canada and Europe will never love us again :/

and also

So there’s this MAGA rep., Brandon Gill (?) who is married to Dinesh D’Souza’s daughter and has little babies with her and is VERY WHITE SUPREMACIST and also has dumb Clark Kent hair but that’s not really the point.

Paris Hilton is legit a hero on this topic, remember when she went and got Matt Bevins’s (adoptive) son from one of these horrorshows in Jamaica, because the place had been shut down and the Bevinses … just left him there? Ugh.

We call it a lorry.