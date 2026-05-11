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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
2hEdited

Hantavirus is just one. Trump is the other ninety-nine.

Cruise ships. Who in their right mind would want to vacay inside a Petri dish?

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Linda1961 is proudly woke's avatar
Linda1961 is proudly woke
2h

The folks in charge of the country have no idea what they are doing, and don't care.

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