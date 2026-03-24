Wonkette

Wonkette

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BDBoop's avatar
BDBoop
15h

I really need to hear the extinction scream of the patriarchy come to an end sooner.

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Notorious J.I.M.'s avatar
Notorious J.I.M.
11h

A good strong day's worth of posts.

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