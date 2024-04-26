I never really remember how these newsletters are supposed to be constructed, so “format” may look silly. I would add that it’s been a long week and we are all tired, but that has been the status quo since roughly the middle of 2016, has it not? So forget I said that. I know I will.

We started the day with Tabs, as ever, and thank heavens it had kittycat pics.

Evan wrote a really smart discussion of really stupid decision-making at the New York Times, and why the Grey Lady is such a jerk about Joe Biden’s age. Spoiler: it’s because he hasn’t given the Times an interview and really that’s kind of it. Yes for reals!

Donald Trump is still being a trial at his trial, and Thursday was a regular PeckerPalooza. Our Marcie Jones was unafraid to write a Pecker unpacker.

Robyn brought us a twofer of stories tagged “Tech” and “Class War,” one of which was kind of OH NO and the other of which was very much full of YAY. And a third story that was neither about tech nor class war, but which was entirely HOLY SHIT.

Gary also had an AI story, but it was more of a weird crimer than about AI and jobs, and holy wow. He also wrote an absolutely batshit story about South Dakota’s freaky Gov. Kristi Noem, who should not be allowed to have dogs ever again.

Dok keeps writing about neat things Joe Biden is doing, but he has a good excuse, which is that Joe Biden keeps doing neat things.

Hooper The Bartender closed out the week, or at least the weekdays part of it, with a cocktail, and doesn’t that sound nice about now?

We will of course be here Saturday and Sunday as well, but they have not happened yet so that makes them difficult to summarize. Drop by and see what we’re gabbing about!

Yr Wonkette loves you and relies entirely on your donations to keep doing these things we do, and if you would like to make a one-time donation to help us do them, well then here is a button for to do that!

That Thing We Do!