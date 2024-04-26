Well That Was Definitely A Friday, Is What It Was!
I never really remember how these newsletters are supposed to be constructed, so “format” may look silly. I would add that it’s been a long week and we are all tired, but that has been the status quo since roughly the middle of 2016, has it not? So forget I said that. I know I will.
We started the day with Tabs, as ever, and thank heavens it had kittycat pics.
6 Signs That This Is A Bad Restaurant According To A Waiter! Tabs, Fri., April 26, 2024
Evan wrote a really smart discussion of really stupid decision-making at the New York Times, and why the Grey Lady is such a jerk about Joe Biden’s age. Spoiler: it’s because he hasn’t given the Times an interview and really that’s kind of it. Yes for reals!
Donald Trump is still being a trial at his trial, and Thursday was a regular PeckerPalooza. Our Marcie Jones was unafraid to write a Pecker unpacker.
Robyn brought us a twofer of stories tagged “Tech” and “Class War,” one of which was kind of OH NO and the other of which was very much full of YAY. And a third story that was neither about tech nor class war, but which was entirely HOLY SHIT.
Weird Jerks Thrilled By Prospect Of AI Stealing Jobs From Greedy Poor People And Immigrants
Nashville Judge Decides To Keep Man In Prison Because Too Many People Think He's Innocent
Gary also had an AI story, but it was more of a weird crimer than about AI and jobs, and holy wow. He also wrote an absolutely batshit story about South Dakota’s freaky Gov. Kristi Noem, who should not be allowed to have dogs ever again.
Dok keeps writing about neat things Joe Biden is doing, but he has a good excuse, which is that Joe Biden keeps doing neat things.
Hooper The Bartender closed out the week, or at least the weekdays part of it, with a cocktail, and doesn’t that sound nice about now?
We will of course be here Saturday and Sunday as well, but they have not happened yet so that makes them difficult to summarize. Drop by and see what we’re gabbing about!
