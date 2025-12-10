Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
2h

Far Out ‼️ Thanks for sharing and will Definitely reStack ASAP 💯👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
2h

It’s honestly heroic how Wonkette reads every unhinged thing these people say so the rest of us can keep our blood pressure below volcano levels. Today’s lineup felt like the universe whispering, “Yes, everything is terrible, but also: look, a few people in government can still read and tie their shoes.”

Also thank you for the single-email option. My inbox was starting to look like the January 6 evidence room.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture