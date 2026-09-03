Wonkette

Wonkette

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Doktor Zoom's avatar
Doktor Zoom
3h

I love the far better headline Rebecca gave this, but it also meant losing my original subhead: "Just give each justice a luxury RV the day they’re sworn in and call it good."

But I can still use that'n on Bluesky.

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GrumperDem's avatar
GrumperDem
3h

Now do the electoral college.

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