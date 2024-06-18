Wonkette News: Hey what if we let people's undocumented husbands and wives stay in America? -- Joe Biden
It's your day's news, today!
Hope you’re getting Juneteenth off tomorrow. Wonkette is! (Mostly.)
What did we learn today? Let’s start off with a couple of Nice Times!
Hey What If We Let People's Undocumented Husbands And Wives Stay In America? — Joe Biden
and
Here's Joe Biden And Dr. Jill Biden To Celebrate Dreamers And Do The Right Thing For More
Haha “for more.” Dok kills me sometimes!
Here’s a couple religious nuts, but the bad kind.
LATE UPDATE (on twitter): BUH-BYE.
And this guy!
Let's Meet The Far-Right Christian Nationalist Indiana Republicans Nominated For Lt. Gov.!
And Kirk Cameron! You know him! And wish you didn’t!
Here’s two from Evan. Poor Steve Bannon! “FATHER ODOR.” And that’s why you subscribe to Wonkette!
And also!
The Top 10 Crafts Steve Bannon Will Make In Prison (Number 5 Is 'Hello Kitty Cigarette Case'). Tabs, Tues., June 18, 2024
JD Vance is an asshole.
JD Vance Still Pretending Trump Won 2020 Election. It's Hard Running For Vice President.
I bet Trump doesn’t win this time either.
Poll Says Independents Less Likely To Vote For Felon Trump, MAGA Voters Still Total Idiots
And Robyn does seem, as usual, correct!
If you’re lonely, stop by tomorrow for tabs!
Trump had documents. He split from the whole f***ing program.