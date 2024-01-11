Wonkette news of the day: Let's go do some crimes!
Let's go get sushi and not pay.
Did you come and get your tabs? (It is the law.)
Man Sues 27 Women After Facebook Users Call Him ‘Clingy’ and ‘Psycho’! Tabs, Thurs., Jan. 11, 2024
Energizer Bunny just keeps going. (And we haven’t even gotten to today’s in-court shitshow. Maybe we will! Maybe we won’t!)
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Trump Literally Wanted To Execute Leaker Who Told World He Hides In Bunkers. Seems Important This Week, No?
This is a good SERies! There’ll be another tomorrow!
It’s Wonkette’s House GOP GTFO Series With Special Guest Loser Indiana Rep. Larry Buschon!
Well, bye.
There’s a TON of terrible abortion news this week. I’m glad it’s just the right amount for someone.
Goldilocks 'Abortion Moderate' Trump Banning Abortions Just The Right Amount, Says 'Abortion Moderate' Trump
So this was “fun”!
Hunter Biden Came To Congress Yesterday, Humiliated Marjorie Taylor Greene For Sport, Left
This was infuriating.
Friend Of Maine Mass Shooter Saw Something, Said Something, For All The Good It Did. (It Did None Good.)
Robyn has been training for this *her whole life*.
Well that’s sad.
”Let’s go do some crimes!” “Yeah, let’s go
get sushi to Target and not pay!”
We Figured Out Who Was Responsible For The Shoplifting Epidemic, It Is A Mom For Liberty
See you bright and early tomorrow, for tabs!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.