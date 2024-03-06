Wonkette news of today: All of it, Katie!
No roundup yesterday because I accidentally sent you just about each one of our actual posts! Today I did not, you are welcome! Here is every news that happened today!
There was your morning news brief, le tabs!
Meet your new president, this guy!
Should Joe Biden Even Be Allowed To Run For President After Humiliating Loss In American Samoa?
Kyrsten Sinema fucked off :(
We told Dean Phillips to fuck off!
And then he fucked off!
They should not do that, I think.
Hope Liberty University Really Enjoyed Covering Up Sexual Assaults, Because It's Gonna Cost Them $14 Million
Also that not doing should: The New York Times!
Hmmm, wonder why they need so much security, no reason probs.
I’m not putting any money down, but:
Bless her heart.
There you have it, all the news that happened in the entire world. See you bright and early for tabs!