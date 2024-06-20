Wonkette News Today A Newsletter I Can't Think Of A Headline For!
First and most importantly, did you skip over our Juneteenth post yesterday about we are going to the conventions, send us money? Well that was silly of you, here let me give it to you again!
Also, our merch is back! Freaking FINALLY!
Have you bought your Wonkette merch today?
On to today! We had some tabs! They weren’t too lazy considering I was taking yesterday “off”!
ARE YOU OKAY REPUBLICAN WOMEN? DO YOU NEED A POLICEMAN OR A GROWNUP? Tabs, Thurs., June 20, 2024
Closing tax loopholes for the rich, in this economy?
Keep Wonkette going forever, and yourself so in the know!
Evan is being persnickety at the media!
Evan is being persnickety at the Miami Cubans!
That reminds me of the time I was at the French restaurant in Silverlake, and I was chatting up these two Afro-Cuban guys and they said if you don’t vote for him, Fidel Castro MURDERS YOU. I said wow, that’s so great, I didn’t even know he allowed elections in the first place! And then the Salvadoran bartender leaned over and said to me, “MIAMI CUBANS ARE BULLSHIT” and bought me a strawberry margarita, and then he bought me another. Oh to be pretty and 30 again! :D
Your Auntie Sara with some tips on Being Careful Out There.
There’s no jokes in this, it’s awful. Be forewarned.
That Time Some Detroit Autoworkers Got Their Anti-Asian Hate On, Murdered Vincent Chin
An election news one-two!
and two!
I didn’t even know the Protestants made their own Ten Commandments to poke the Catholics in the eye!
ESCANDALO!
Happy Pride!
That’s it for today, see you bright and early for TABS!
I read several of these articles and they were very good! I've been in Amish country for the last couple of days. Buying buggy parts and eating cheese.
Living the dream, I say. I like it up there -it's pretty. The Amish are religious whack jobs and that's only so much fun. It was a good trip, though. We had the grandkids. I bought a hat.
I posted some notes
https://substack.com/@brawlatthepoetscafe/note/c-59526182?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=insr
https://substack.com/@brawlatthepoetscafe/note/c-59435497?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=insr
Headlines That Did Not Make Cut Because Lazy Entitled Workers, but the c is a hammer and sickle. You're welcome in advance.