First and most importantly, did you skip over our Juneteenth post yesterday about we are going to the conventions, send us money? Well that was silly of you, here let me give it to you again!

Also, our merch is back! Freaking FINALLY!

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Have you bought your Wonkette merch today?

Wonkette merch!

On to today! We had some tabs! They weren’t too lazy considering I was taking yesterday “off”!

Closing tax loopholes for the rich, in this economy?

Evan is being persnickety at the media!

Evan is being persnickety at the Miami Cubans!

That reminds me of the time I was at the French restaurant in Silverlake, and I was chatting up these two Afro-Cuban guys and they said if you don’t vote for him, Fidel Castro MURDERS YOU. I said wow, that’s so great, I didn’t even know he allowed elections in the first place! And then the Salvadoran bartender leaned over and said to me, “MIAMI CUBANS ARE BULLSHIT” and bought me a strawberry margarita, and then he bought me another. Oh to be pretty and 30 again! :D

Your Auntie Sara with some tips on Being Careful Out There.

There’s no jokes in this, it’s awful. Be forewarned.

An election news one-two!

and two!

I didn’t even know the Protestants made their own Ten Commandments to poke the Catholics in the eye!

ESCANDALO!

Happy Pride!

That’s it for today, see you bright and early for TABS!