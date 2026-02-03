Okay everybody, I’m sick and crabby and every single person in my house has already yelled at everybody else today. What have we got for you?

There were tabs.

I wonder what she did, probably traitor stuff.

I wonder what he did, probably not being good enough at traitor stuff.

Epstein stuff.

Yay judges.

Boo this.

CULTCHAH.

Ok I am GTFO out now, bye.