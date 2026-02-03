Wonkette one a day for today, 2/3/26
Afternoon post roundup.
Okay everybody, I’m sick and crabby and every single person in my house has already yelled at everybody else today. What have we got for you?
There were tabs.
I wonder what she did, probably traitor stuff.
I wonder what he did, probably not being good enough at traitor stuff.
Epstein stuff.
Yay judges.
Judge Won't Let Trump End Temporary Protected Status For Haitians Just Because He Doesn't Like Them
·
Boo this.
Donald Trump Says He Wants To Seize State Elections, Probably Just Kidding Again Because He's Such A Kidder
·
CULTCHAH.
Ok I am GTFO out now, bye.
Hurry up and get well!