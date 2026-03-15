Hi hi! I won’t always remember to send you this on Sundays, but sometimes I might remember to send you this on Sundays. Here’s your weekend posts for all y’all One A Dayers who just want one post a day!

Robyn delighted you with your Saturday morning presents, including someone’s cat!

Gary did … the opposite of that!

What’s the opposite of a Nice Time? Dok did that.

Marcie followed up on Jeffrey Epstein’s creepy ass ranch!

Thank God ZiggyWiggy was there to Netflix with you so y’all could chill.

And Andrew in Canada slapped you with a fish!

See you bright and early with tabs! Well, I won’t, Mondays are my day off, but Marcie will. Everybody tell her hi!