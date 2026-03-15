Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
pmsrw3's avatar
pmsrw3
1h

This morning, I asked Alexa for my daily news briefing, and I heard that Trump is telling all the nations of the world that have navies that they must come to the Persian Gulf and bail him out of the disaster he sailed into and is now currently sinking in.

It astounds me how he can do that and not recognize what a confession of incompetence it is.

Shameless.

Reply
Share
littlerice vice's avatar
littlerice vice
31m

This morning around 6 AM there was 1 1/2" to 2" of fine grained snow on everythig! It continues to swirl every which way. LULU goes out but only for a minute or so! Expect, perhaps, up to another foot or more before heading out east early tomorrow. We usually get these spring events around the end of MARCH or early APRIL. Right now (11:23 AM) there is nearly 10" fallen! My precious birds are flowing in and out of the feeders. They appear to be handling it OK! LIFE IS GOOD!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture