Wonkette One A Weekend for March 15!
Your Sunday weekend post roundup!
Hi hi! I won’t always remember to send you this on Sundays, but sometimes I might remember to send you this on Sundays. Here’s your weekend posts for all y’all One A Dayers who just want one post a day!
Robyn delighted you with your Saturday morning presents, including someone’s cat!
Subscribe to Wonkette, we have cats.
Gary did … the opposite of that!
Pete (Hic!) Hegseth Dreams Of Day When He Can Murder Thousands Without Reporters Making A Whole Big Thing Of It
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What’s the opposite of a Nice Time? Dok did that.
Idaho House Passes Bill Forcing Schools To Out Trans Kids So Parents Can Disown Them
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Marcie followed up on Jeffrey Epstein’s creepy ass ranch!
Thank God ZiggyWiggy was there to Netflix with you so y’all could chill.
And Andrew in Canada slapped you with a fish!
See you bright and early with tabs! Well, I won’t, Mondays are my day off, but Marcie will. Everybody tell her hi!
This morning, I asked Alexa for my daily news briefing, and I heard that Trump is telling all the nations of the world that have navies that they must come to the Persian Gulf and bail him out of the disaster he sailed into and is now currently sinking in.
It astounds me how he can do that and not recognize what a confession of incompetence it is.
Shameless.
This morning around 6 AM there was 1 1/2" to 2" of fine grained snow on everythig! It continues to swirl every which way. LULU goes out but only for a minute or so! Expect, perhaps, up to another foot or more before heading out east early tomorrow. We usually get these spring events around the end of MARCH or early APRIL. Right now (11:23 AM) there is nearly 10" fallen! My precious birds are flowing in and out of the feeders. They appear to be handling it OK! LIFE IS GOOD!