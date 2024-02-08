Wonkette today! More apologies and libel bills for human beer fart James O'Keefe!
Man, James O’Keefe is still having to do libel settlements, and he got fired from Project Veritas a year ago.
There were some tabs! They were pretty good if I say so myself!
11 Things That Will Get You Banned For Life From A Cruise! Tabs, Thurs., Feb. 8, 2024
·
Sure, probably. Probably true.
Trump Says If He Can’t Commit Crimes, Bush, Obama, And Biden Will Go To Jail. Is That True?
·
Also this, probably. Probably true.
Wanna watch a SCOTUS? I did. They were annoying.
LIVE: Supreme Court Hears Trump 14th Amendment Case. We Got Any Gamblers In The House?
·
I saw a Williamson sign on a house in Detroit last week, and I laughed and laughed.
Total RINO that James Lankford. For sure!
'Popular' MAGA Idiot Who Threatened James Lankford Maybe Not So Popular, But Heck Of A Story, James!
·
This actually IS true!
Christ.
Five Or Six 'Guardian Angel' Vigilantes Jump Out Of Fox News Live Segment And Just Start Whaling On This One Guy
·
Whatever, bored of him and his Unabomber she-shed show.
EU Could Sanction Tucker Carlson For His Little Russian Adventure, And MAGA Is SQUEALING
·
Oh! That’s all of them! See you bright and early for tabs!
Will Rebekkah Mercer still pay his bills?
Don't mess with pfarma or you will pay.