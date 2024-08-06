Man, I take a week or two or five off from sending you your evening news roundup and all of a sudden people are like “my emails are missing can you resubscribe me” and it turned out they weren’t getting em because I wasn’t sending em!

IT TAKES NINE MINUTES, MAX, AND I HATE DOING IT! :D

Here’s your damn stories!

<Kermit the frog flailing arms dot gif AAAAAAAAAAAAAAA>

Same gif also AAAAAAAAAAAAA!

o.O

:D

HEART HUG!

As always, Evan did your Tuesday tabs!

And now for these freaks.

BOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO.

Slightly less forceful BOOOOOOOOO.

That’s so Klavan!

And that’s it for today! Check back whenever Kamala and Walz start their rally in Philly, I’m sure Evan will have located a livestream by then!