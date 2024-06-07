So now some commenters are complaining — you love to complain — that tabs are “too depressing” and it must be because of my wizardly data dives into what gets “clicks.” A) STOP LIBELING ME, LIKE I WOULD DO RESEARCH! B) oh my god I try so hard to find something, anything lighthearted you have no idea, how do you think you end up with so many brainless Better Homes & Gardens “14 colors that aren’t blue.” C) Lol “clicks.” Anyway, here’s tabs!

This man is 51 weeks younger than I am, I never tire of marveling at that.

Dok did a good splainer overview on this one! But now it seems what it probably comes down to is “the cops who commute in said no.”

Don’t take Evan’s word for it. All these Black ladies are very happy to explain!

Yeah naw.

The New York Times had BREAKING today on Clarence Thomas finally admitting to some luxury cruises from his best billionaire pal back in 2019. Try six million dollars in wee gifties more than that!

Why do we keep bragging about all these “jobs”? People HATE jobs!

This poor guy and Chachi. I keep telling y’all, we in Gen X are *the. worst.*

So the Washington Post top management is being replaced with a bunch of Rupert Murdoch creatures. Ew.

What time is it? It’s time for a drink.