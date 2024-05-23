Wonkette's day of news is MY GOD IT NEVER ENDS.
Almost forgot to send out your newsletter, but then did not forget to send out your newsletter! :D
There was a morning news roundup. Say hello to our little friends!
People are literally believing this (or pretending to).
Russian Media SHOCKED By Credible Marjorie Taylor Greene Claim That Biden Tried To Have Trump Killed
·
Follow-up! She was shouted down to hell and back. That is not what they want to hear.
NEWS! Fox News Reporter Tries To Gently Explain Biden Didn't Order Trump Assassinated.
·
Republicans behaving like shitheads!
Republican Rep Can't Believe Anyone Thinks Cutting $30 Billion From SNAP Would Hurt The Poor!
·
And a-two!
And a three!
And a four!
And a five! Jesus, it’s not stopping.
A one-two Nigerian president WonkTV!
LIVE: Fancy Joe Biden Welcomes President And First Lady Of Kenya For Fancy State Visit
·
and
LIVE: Biden Press Conference With Kenyan President. Only Stupid Fox News Questions Allowed!
·
Look at this sexxy kangaroo. LOOK AT HERRRR.
IVF Bad Because Them Babies Is Made Out Of Porn Jizzlets, Says Family Research Council
·
See you bright and early for tabs!