It was a good day.

Tabs!

Marcie, who has been doing yeoman’s service in these parts, does her victory lap.

THIS IS ABOUT THE TRUMP VERDICT.

And he’s handsome!

A Nice Time!

I don’t think that’s what that means.

I thought this guy would have a stronger chin.

This is sort of the same story, now that I think about it.

LOL Todd Blanche.

LOL Gary. “But that’s the nice part about putting this out as a press release: There is nobody there to ask you some direct questions like ‘You jackass,’ and ‘No, seriously, you jackass.’”

And time for a drink!

Have a groovy weekend, come visit us!