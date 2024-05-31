Wonkette's Day of News Was A Good Day
Today’s a good day … TO SUBSCRIBE!
It was a good day.
Tabs!
Marcie, who has been doing yeoman’s service in these parts, does her victory lap.
THIS IS ABOUT THE TRUMP VERDICT.
And he’s handsome!
A Nice Time!
I don’t think that’s what that means.
Steve Bannon Hates When Libs Do 'Handmaid's Tale' To Martha-Ann Alito By Telling Her To STFU
·
I thought this guy would have a stronger chin.
This is sort of the same story, now that I think about it.
LOL Todd Blanche.
LOL Gary. “But that’s the nice part about putting this out as a press release: There is nobody there to ask you some direct questions like ‘You jackass,’ and ‘No, seriously, you jackass.’”
The Democrats Won't Have Joe Manchin To Kick Around Anymore. Well That's A Shame. NEXT!
·
And time for a drink!
Have a groovy weekend, come visit us!