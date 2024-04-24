Only Evan has been sending your end of day roundup newsletter at you the past few weeks. I’m tired, yes, always, and also right at end of day I’m busy with the tabs and the kids and occasionally dinner and usually a drink and also I don’t wanna.

BUT.

Today’s stories were so damn good, every single time I kept wishing I could send each of them at you. So here we are. You and me. In a newsletter thingie.

Be ready to read.

There were tabs. That’s fine, you gotta know what your day’s gonna look like. Good, bad, up and down? A day as YEESH as all others? Yes.

Then I sent you this one, which I figured you would like with Old Sunset Boulevard in the courtroom there.

Robyn previewed this Supreme Court Idaho emergency room abortion hearing. It was important! But I had already sent you Evan’s.

Then Marcie wrote about David Pecker, a long-forgotten bit player in the Trump cinematic universe. But I had already sent you Evan’s.

And THEN! A DOUBLE NICE TIME! Goddammit Dok!

Get it, like the double rainbow guy? Sigh, old.

Then I was bitching about how all the posts were too good, and I wanted to send them all, and Evan helpfully informed me I’d want to send this one too.

This was aggravating!

This was not ;)

And LOLing at poor baby James.

OK love you bye!