Wonkette's News of Today Is Being Mean To ERREBODY!
Your afternoon Wonkette post roundup!
We’re not going to stop being mean to JD Vance’s sociopath boss :(
Sorry, JD Vance. We're Not Going To Stop Telling The Truth About Your Fascist, Un-American Criminal Boss
Or his crypto scam :(
And we’re not going to stop being mean to Jill Stein :(
We’re not going to stop being mean to (in this case anti-Black) bigots :(
Or the “very fine people” who just want their statues of slavers back :(
Let Us Be Real Clear (Again!) About The Problem With Trump's 'Very Fine People' Statement
Georgia’s ruling class now has a body count. So fuck them, we were mean to them. :(
And this idiot, who is an idiot, we were mean to him :(
Doug Burgum and Kristi Noem, we were fairly mean to them :(
We were not mean to Haitians or Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Florida! :D
We were not mean to Tim and Gwen Walz! :D
We were not mean to Kamala Harris or the National Association of Black Journalists! :D
And Evan did tabs, so you know it was mean.
See you bright and early tomorrow for more tabs! :D
Means you care! 🤗🫂