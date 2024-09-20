Wonkette's News Of Today Is Not Sleeping With RFK Jr.
Afternoon post roundup!
What did we learn since I last newslettered at you like seven hours ago? Some things!
Who should subscribe to Wonkette? Everybody in the world, except all the rightwingers who have been subscribing lately to email-reply to our posts which ends up in my inbox and is SO FUCKING ANNOYING.
Dok did you some tabs, since I took yesterday to watch nine hours of “Kids Baking Championship”! They were good tabs!
*Hanged.
Robyn had more to yell at the Teamsters’ Sean O’Brien since yesterday o.O
Someone Should Tell Teamsters Prez Sean O'Brien He's Doing A Bad Job Of Explaining Himself
So there’s an election in under two months, that’s no reason not to change electoral vote requirements!
It would in fact be great!
Fuck you.
And fuck YOU? No, thank you. We’re fine.
No One At Wonkette Has Sexted Or Wants To Sext With RFK Jr., In Case You Were Wondering
Some crying may have been involved.
Oprah Hosted Kamala Harris's Online Town Hall. You Get A Safe Abortion! YOU Get A Safe Abortion!
And some NOT CRYING, only fine wine and laughter!
Cocktober comes earlier every year!
Horny Tennessee Congressman Divorces Wife After Discovering Fountain Of Youth (A Much Younger Woman)
And the easiest drink Hooper will ever serve you. First, open this can.
Come join us over the weekend for more news and such! Bye-bye!