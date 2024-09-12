Busy day again, busy busy, which of these posts did you forget?

Your morning news roundup?

This LOL Megyn Kelly, LOL?

These poor brave people, my God.

Mmmhmmm.

I wrote at you. You should read it, it’s got an OH NO SURPRISE!

Mmmmhmmmm.

o.O

o.O

Why do I know the name of the postmaster general?!

Oooh a rally. I bet nobody even went.

And TA-DA! The day has ended.

Join us bright and early for TABS! :D