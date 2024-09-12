Wonkette's News Of Today Is Putting ABC News In Jail For One Thousand Years!
Afternoon post roundup!
Busy day again, busy busy, which of these posts did you forget?
I invite you to know this.
Your morning news roundup?
This LOL Megyn Kelly, LOL?
Joy Is Watching Megyn Kelly Absolutely Lose It Over Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement
·
These poor brave people, my God.
Once Again, Grieving Parents Forced To Beg Bigots (Trump, Vance) To Stop Exploiting Their Child's Death
·
Mmmhmmm.
I wrote at you. You should read it, it’s got an OH NO SURPRISE!
Mmmmhmmmm.
Trump Wants ABC News FIRED For Debate, Which He Won, Everybody's Saying He Did A Perfect Debate
·
o.O
Trump's Good Boy JD Vance Would've Given Trump The January 6 Coup He Wanted, What A Good Boy
·
o.O
What Are The Venezuelan Gangs Going To Do To Taylor Swift? And Wait, What Venezuelan Gangs?
·
Why do I know the name of the postmaster general?!
Oooh a rally. I bet nobody even went.
And TA-DA! The day has ended.
JD Vance Says Americans Not Gonna Be Influenced By Some Out-Of-Touch Billionaire Celebrity. That's The Joke.
·
Join us bright and early for TABS! :D
The mother of all roundups…
And thus this meme gets pulled out of the dusty stacks and into the bright light of the forefront of consciousness again:
#####
me, lightly touching miette with the side of my foot: miette move out of the way please so I don’t trip on you
miette, her eyes enormous: you KICK miette? you kick her body like the football? oh! oh! jail for mother! jail for mother for One Thousand Years!!!!