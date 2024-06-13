Wonkette's News of Today: Joe Biden Wants To Take Your Meet!
That song's a banger.
If you haven’t read today’s tabs already, you should do so and cry at the sweet pictures of fambly of love! (My fambly! My love!) People liked them!
The 11,000 Top Comments Wishing For A Nice Not-Dick Dad! Tabs, Thurs., June 13, 2024
So um, Kevin McCarthy tried to “play” dumb and act like he didn’t know presidents always use the little side office off the Oval for an office? And he said a very weird thing about Trump making it a gift shop? No, we don’t know either!
Kevin McCarthy Went To The White House And He Met A Lady With 200 Boobies And Then She Kissed Him!
You know what to do.
Bloomberg is very sad about this :(
Too many hot dog men!
Hot Dog Throat-Cramming Contest Rocked By Defection Of That One Guy Who Ate All The Hot Dogs!
Hang on, time for a musical interlude!
LOL I love that song so much!
Oh right TOP NEWS!
Supreme Court Rejects Abortion Pill Challenge, Because Quack Doctors Have No Standing
And the follow-up!
Supreme Court Still Has Abortion Case To Rule On, And It Probably Won't Be So Awesome!
This sounds like a very nice book!
Trump wants Congress to overturn a state conviction, pretty sure that’s how that works.
Trump At Capitol Begging Mike Johnson To Overturn His Felonies, Probably Planning Some New Ones
Joe and Z shot the shit.
Good luck in the veepstakes, JD Vance!
See you bright and early for tabs!
Someone was looking for this the other day and complaining that there weren't enough public resources available educating about this --
so here it is, from the Ranking Member on House Oversight
Rep Jamie Raskin on Project 2025
https://youtu.be/xan6naBdPkQ?si=cT3dr82bh-9dWo3t
https://youtu.be/OtQ1rSMw6Sk?si=uddDtiVoLkaAL1P0