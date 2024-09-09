Several times today in the chatcave, Robyn, Gary and Evan (me) posted stories and just said “What?” or “These people are losing their minds” or “What is going ON today?”

You’ll see why.

Yep.

Uh huh.

What the hell?

And we didn’t even get to the one where Laura Loomer was eating dog food, because just no.

More normal stories? There were a couple.

There was regular old voter-suppressing awfulness.

Dominic got to see Tim Walz give that big speech at the Human Rights Campaign dinner this weekend! So that was a nice one.

Tulsi Gabbard is a fuckin’ asshole, and she’s not fooling literally anyone.

A regular sex scandal? We’ll have to see how this lawsuit shakes out!

A dispatch from Brooke.

Then of course the regular stuff! Like TABS from Rebecca.

And Chapter 44 in the Wonkette serialized novel!

And that was it!

See you tomorrow for tabs from ME! Also tomorrow is debate day, so get ready.

