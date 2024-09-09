Wonkette's News Of Today Was Stupider Than Usual.
No, even stupider than you're thinking.
Several times today in the chatcave, Robyn, Gary and Evan (me) posted stories and just said “What?” or “These people are losing their minds” or “What is going ON today?”
You’ll see why.
Yep.
Presidential Campaign Reaches Inevitable 'Republicans Accusing Immigrants Of Eating Pets' Phase
Uh huh.
Network Paying Influencers To Throw Sexual Smears At Harris So Gross Even George Santos Was Like 'Nah I'm Out'
What the hell?
And we didn’t even get to the one where Laura Loomer was eating dog food, because just no.
More normal stories? There were a couple.
There was regular old voter-suppressing awfulness.
Dominic got to see Tim Walz give that big speech at the Human Rights Campaign dinner this weekend! So that was a nice one.
Tulsi Gabbard is a fuckin’ asshole, and she’s not fooling literally anyone.
A regular sex scandal? We’ll have to see how this lawsuit shakes out!
California Politician Becomes Republican, Almost Immediately Gets Sued For Sexual Harrassment
A dispatch from Brooke.
Oh My God, Those Chuds Really Were Getting Paid Off By Foreign Agents This Whole Time
Then of course the regular stuff! Like TABS from Rebecca.
And Chapter 44 in the Wonkette serialized novel!
And that was it!
See you tomorrow for tabs from ME! Also tomorrow is debate day, so get ready.
And what wasn't in the news? Or at least not the Fucking NY Times? Any report that Dick Fucking Cheney had endorsed Harris/Walz.
And a majority of those polled think Trump is a centrist.
JUST FUCKING KILL ME NOW.
https://www.findinggravity.net/p/a-new-poll-finding-voters-think-donald
