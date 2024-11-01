All, I know everybody’s freaking out a little from our 2016 PTSD hangover, but I really truly honest to God believe we have this. Will Donald Trump try to do a coup? Baby, that’s built-in. But as for the election? I don’t have even any worries at all. People like her; they don’t like him; we don’t have to make it clever and complicated!

If it didn’t take so long, by law, to count mail-in ballots now — red states mostly won’t let you start even processing them until the polls are closed — I’d say we’re looking at 2008, where at 8:01 p.m. West Coast time, we were kissing strangers and cheering and dancing in the streets. Instead, we’ll have this lagtime to smoke cigarettes and fall down drunk and tear our own hair out. But on the other side of those few days to a week, I truly believe this fucking nightmare will be over.

But how is that different from the Hillary campaign’s overconfidence? Because pffft I said so. Now what did we learn today?

There’s gonna be a LOT of this on Tuesday: mad guys insisting the rules don’t apply to them so they can yell at (the Blacker and female-r the better) poll workers.

Jimmy Kimmel is like the best American hero lately.

This is like the people wearing diapers to Trump rallies (on the outside of their clothes) for … ??? I guess the ritual self-humiliation makes you prove you’re in the cult?

This is just awful. Just awful. I’m sorry.

I like how Marcie has been giving us these dinguses’ backgrounds, so we know more about the real them. He and Cleta Mitchell were both Democrats? Guess brainworms can happen to anybody :(

And she did a very good job on this too. We need more immigrants! Yes, it’d be good if we could just appeal to people’s humanity and morality to let the immigrants in — I would like that! — but also deporting millions of humans will be bad for us, and I don’t think it’s immoral to appeal to people’s self-interest and explain that! Especially since it’s true!

I saw a person on Blue Sky (the not-Twitter) laughing and laughing about what kind of idiot riles up Dick Cheney this way? She’s not saying it’s good Dick Cheney is the most blackhearted villain who ever lived, she’s just pointing it out and asking why you want a piece of that?

Anyway, right!

Even the Fox News writer couldn’t keep the tone up through the whole story.

And after a bad health thingie last week, Hooper, your bartender, is back and he’s feelin’ rummy!

