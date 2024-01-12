Wonkette's today in news! Let it snow let it snow let it snow!
I got mad in tabs!
Tight Budget? Walmart Has A ... Wait Just A Fucking Minute, Upworthy. Tabs, Fri., Jan. 12, 2024
·
Evan decided to write it up even though fuck that guy.
BE MAD ANYWAY.
Second in a SERies.
Colorado GOP Rep. Doug Lamborn Quitting Congress To Spend More Time Hunting Big Bird
·
Oh DOK.
Is Sara AMUSING TO YOU? (Yes.)
Nice … Time?
Massachusetts Will Now Wait Until Legal Drinking Age To Sentence People To Life In Prison
·
I was at the doctor and haven’t read this one, it seems bad?
Texas And Border Patrol Now In Armed Standoff With Each Other, Jefferson Davis Unavailable For Comment Because He's Dead
·
Sure, why not.
Seriously, fuck!
Well I think she should stop!
This one’s crazy. Let’s have a drink.
We’ll see you this weekend if you still have power, but we won’t see you Monday, we’re taking Martin Luther King Day off!
