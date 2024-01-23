Wonkette's Today in News: Let's not watch the New Hampshire primary results, together!
First up, today’s the New Hampshire primary! Do we care? Not particularly! Here’s how we covered it today anyway:
Dean Phillips Condemns Whoever Said Thing About Running With No Labels, Man, Fuck THAT Guy! (It Was Dean Phillips.)
MAGA Idiots Pretty Sure Nikki Haley Not Brown Enough To Experience Racism, Is Faking It
and up there among the flat out dumbest things I’ve ever written:
SER brought you this morning’s tabs!
36 Interesting Facts About Hotels That Aren’t Just Gross! Tabs, Tues., Jan. 23, 2024
The border is a “crisis” because Republicans want it to be.
Trump Orders MAGA House To Tank Biden's Border Deal, Because That's How You Fix A 'Crisis'
Three criminal justice stories from Robyn today, and two of them aren’t terrible!
South Carolina Woman Died Of Dehydration, Blood Clots In Jail Cell She Shouldn't Have Been In To Begin With
Some non-New Hampshire electorizing!
Shockingly, Tammy Murphy Supporters' Sopranos-Style Persuasion Tactics Not Helping Her New Jersey Senate Campaign
And they’re sticking with “racism,” because that’s what works!
Usual Suspects Know Who Is To Blame For 'Boeing,' It Is All The Black People Who Don't Run Boeing
See you bright and early for tabs!
Don’t give the tv ratings help!
Screw that shit. Tune out, drop out!