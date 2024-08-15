We started our day, as we do every day, with whatever tabs I had open!

Then we did “economy.” Did you know Kamala’s beating “Donald Dump or whatever” in “economy” now? But Joe Biden was losing “economy”? IT’S THE SAME ECONOMY. Anyway, Donald Dump talked bout “economy” too.

Joe Biden called Trump “Donald Dump or whatever” in the rally with Kamala Harris, it was hilarious!

Also on topic!

Tim Walz getting his licks in too.

They’re very bad at this.

No they’re really quite quite bad!

Even worse than this … maybe?

Surprise!

And one to end on.