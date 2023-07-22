Hello!
Fun point of order — for reasons relating to Substack and Google Analytics 4, the top ten stories of the week are no longer entirely clear (without me doing more math than I would like). So we may have to look into doing something else on Saturday mornings. What that thing is, I’m not sure! I think I’ll think up some ideas and have you guys vote on it. I think I should do an advice column, but that always seems to get voted down.
Anyway, today is National Sophia Day, according to some random internet holiday site, so since I’ve got it tabbed already (it related to something I was tweeting about Ron DeSantis), your present this week is some Sophia Loren. You are welcome.
Here are what I think are our top ten stories of the week, but in chronological order because that’s kind of the only way I can do it!
Keep Ohio Republicans (And All Republicans) Out Of Your Bedroom!
Florida GOP Hopeful Feels Personally Attacked By Rainbows
Wonkette Will Never Give You A Plain Cheese Sandwich
QAnon People Now Worried That 'Sound Of Freedom' Is Actually A Masonic 'Psyop'
Love Is Dead: Woman Divorces Ghost Husband With Exorcism
In Montana, You Can Stomp A Homeless Man To Death And A Judge Will Let A Neo-Nazi Bail You Out
Joe Biden Used One Weird Trick To Cancel Student Debt For Me And 804,000 Other Americans
Laura Ingraham So Mad 'Barbie' Making Men Do Pilates While They Wait For Their Welfare And Their DoorDash Orders
I DID NOT SAY THOSE ANTISEMITIC ANTI-VAX THINGS! Says Guy Who Said Those Antisemitic Anti-Vax Things
Watch Your Back, Jack Smith, DA Fani Willis Is Fixing To Beat You To The Indictment Punch
Thanks for the Sophia Loren! And I would love to read an advice column from you.
Just talked to a guy who is part of the writer's strike. He was flipping out because his checking account was over drafted by hundreds. Asked if I could do anything. I said I'd check and proceeded to reimburse 6 months worth of various fees. He ended up with a positive balance. I could've gone back a year but didn't want to push it because as it was, I was only supposed to reverse fees for the time he was out of work. But I know 6 month's worth will fly under the radar, so I did it because fuck them banks, even the one work for.