Murphy, Bea and Blue, courtesy of our friend Intermediatehost Lexicon

Hello!

Fun point of order — for reasons relating to Substack and Google Analytics 4, the top ten stories of the week are no longer entirely clear (without me doing more math than I would like). So we may have to look into doing something else on Saturday mornings. What that thing is, I’m not sure! I think I’ll think up some ideas and have you guys vote on it. I think I should do an advice column, but that always seems to get voted down.

Anyway, today is National Sophia Day, according to some random internet holiday site, so since I’ve got it tabbed already (it related to something I was tweeting about Ron DeSantis), your present this week is some Sophia Loren. You are welcome.

Here are what I think are our top ten stories of the week, but in chronological order because that’s kind of the only way I can do it!

Keep Ohio Republicans (And All Republicans) Out Of Your Bedroom!

Florida GOP Hopeful Feels Personally Attacked By Rainbows

Wonkette Will Never Give You A Plain Cheese Sandwich

QAnon People Now Worried That 'Sound Of Freedom' Is Actually A Masonic 'Psyop'

Love Is Dead: Woman Divorces Ghost Husband With Exorcism

In Montana, You Can Stomp A Homeless Man To Death And A Judge Will Let A Neo-Nazi Bail You Out

Joe Biden Used One Weird Trick To Cancel Student Debt For Me And 804,000 Other Americans

Laura Ingraham So Mad 'Barbie' Making Men Do Pilates While They Wait For Their Welfare And Their DoorDash Orders

I DID NOT SAY THOSE ANTISEMITIC ANTI-VAX THINGS! Says Guy Who Said Those Antisemitic Anti-Vax Things

Watch Your Back, Jack Smith, DA Fani Willis Is Fixing To Beat You To The Indictment Punch

Did reading these stories give you a sudden urge to shower us with money and jewels? If so, we are on Substack now so just go ahead and click subscribe!

Or maybe you’d just like to tip us! You can do that, too!

Tip Jar!

You can also join our Patreon, or buy our merch, or do your Amazon shopping through our link.

You can even send us paper checks to:

Wonkette

PO Box 38273

Detroit MI 48238