We don’t think we’ve used that one in a headline, have we? Probably not. Maybe we should keep track.

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Feed The Kitty

Our Thursday began with Tabs, and with a gif of a li’l babby kittycat who knows an ocelot about being cute.

Our roundup of enticing long-shot midterm races is here! We will for damn sure kick that football this time, Part One!

Freaking Pete Hegseth just keeps getting worser and worser.

No biggie, just an update on the MASSIVE PLANETARY-SCALE FUCKING WAVE HEADING STRAIGHT FOR SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA OH MY GOD. Climate change: it’s here.

This is not actually the same as our earlier Pete Hegseth Is a Weirdo story, but it rhymes.

We have more longshot Democrats giving us hopey-changey palpitations in this one, including freaking IDAHO and FLORIDA. We will for damn sure kick that football this time, Part Two!

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