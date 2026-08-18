You have to be a friend to get a ballroom. Wonkette One A Day for 8/18/26
Afternoon post roundup!
Good afternoon! What did we write at you today?
You know you want to.
Well Evan began with a mostly Insta and/or Bluesky posts tabs (it happens sometimes) but you really should click through for the BALLROOM diatribe, it’s lovely.
Meet Gary, your drill sergeant!
America Is Looking For A Few Good Marines Who Can Kill Ruthlessly And Shave Comfortably
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I know I say this every week, but: They have lost their actual minds.
Zohran Mamdani Spoke Mandarin And Jesse Watters Says That's Just Like ISIS Because ...
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This guy is full of shit. Would you like to know more?
A boot stomping on Alan Dershowitz’s face. Forever.
And we end with a Nice Time even nicer than boot and Dersh face.
See you bright and early for tabs!