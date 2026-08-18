Good afternoon! What did we write at you today?

Well Evan began with a mostly Insta and/or Bluesky posts tabs (it happens sometimes) but you really should click through for the BALLROOM diatribe, it’s lovely.

Meet Gary, your drill sergeant!

I know I say this every week, but: They have lost their actual minds.

This guy is full of shit. Would you like to know more?

A boot stomping on Alan Dershowitz’s face. Forever.

And we end with a Nice Time even nicer than boot and Dersh face.

See you bright and early for tabs!