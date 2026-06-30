Hello, here is your one-a-day, and it was a big one.

There were these big tabs.

Megyn Kelly being a big white supremacist some more.

The Supreme Court wanting big pats on the back for upholding an extremely simple Constitutional principle that a kindergartner could understand. Only four of the Court’s fascists want to completely delete it!

Big bad faith from the Supreme Court!

BIG ANGRY at Amy Coney Barrett!

And big Ezra Klein being the bigger person and finding common ground with big evil Chris Rufo. God, Ezra, fuck off.

See you for more big tabs in the morning!