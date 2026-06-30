Your Big Supreme One-A-Day For 6/30/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello, here is your one-a-day, and it was a big one.
Here is where you
There were these big tabs.
Megyn Kelly being a big white supremacist some more.
Ohio Republicans Are Being Nice About Haitians And Megyn Kelly Will Not Stand For It!
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The Supreme Court wanting big pats on the back for upholding an extremely simple Constitutional principle that a kindergartner could understand. Only four of the Court’s fascists want to completely delete it!
Sorry, Trump And Stephen Miller: Supreme Court Says Even Brown-Skinned Babies American If They’re Born Here!
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Big bad faith from the Supreme Court!
BIG ANGRY at Amy Coney Barrett!
And big Ezra Klein being the bigger person and finding common ground with big evil Chris Rufo. God, Ezra, fuck off.
In Which Christopher Rufo Heroically Fends Off Ezra Klein's Attempts To Paint Him As 'Reasonable'
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See you for more big tabs in the morning!