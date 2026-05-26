Secret to writing One-A-Day headlines: If I can’t think of a theme unifying the day’s news, I may just go with whatever the Boise community radio station is playing when the last post of the day goes up! This is the second time I’ve done it, so that makes it a trend. Used to be three, but hey, inflation.

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Feed The Kitty

We began the day with Tabs, as one does, and our daily gif provided the lynx. (Yr. Doktor Zoom was in today, but I am not the doctor in the headline.)

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spoke to the Class of 2026 at West Point and gave them all a “pardon” for their minor infractions at the academy, to remind them that Donald Trump will give them a real pardon for war crimes (if he decides it’s good for him).

Acting AG Todd Blanche put his name on another bizarre Trumpian rant that was supposed to be a court filing for Ballroom, and it was, as we say, bizarre. “Unhinged” works too!

Now that he’s leaving the Senate, Thom Tillis is bravely standing up to Trump, at least on the Sunday shows, a little.

North Carolina Republicans want to make it legal to used deadly force against medical workers who perform abortions, and women who want to have abortions, to save the life of the fetus. How exactly the latter scenario would work is anyone’s guess.

ICE is back to its usual tricks in New Jersey, pepper spraying a member of Congress and lying about it. And everything else.

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