Wonkette

Wonkette

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Brandon Higa's avatar
Brandon Higa
3h

All the illiterate, aliterate (can read but choose not to), and anarchy-loving people got the "strait shooter" they wanted!

It'd be hilarious if it wasn't such a global tragedy. 😢

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Peter Dellos's avatar
Peter Dellos
3h

Senator "Wuchutawkinabout"Tillis is still reactionary racist ol' bastard. However, should one of his little nasty statements causes some hissy fit in DUMP that breaks loose the magic plaque clot, he would have done something actually useful on the way out.

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