Welcome to the dying days of 2023.

We start with some Tabs.

It’s chapter six of THE SPLIT!

She’s as good at this as her husband!

Alex Jones returns to the generic social media site.

A slight improvement, we'll give him that.

Robyn has thoughts on America’s gun violence addiction.

Some Sara Benincasa action for you.

Here comes Trump with another obviously fake “sir” story.

We watch the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!

You love to see it!

A nice time involving Amy Coney Barrett? Wow.

A Wonkette PSA!

Kate Cox deserves better.

That’s the news and I am out of here.