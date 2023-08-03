What have we got for you today my loves of love? All of it, Katie!

First, I was at a doctor’s appointment yesterday when the end of day email roundup should have gone out. Did anyone think to send it for me? PFFFT. Instead Dok sent his own story out as an email, after first trying to schedule it for two days ago, and then some other tomfoolery. Like, he made it paid comments only and some other bullshit too. I mean! So here, here’s your archive. Yesterday was Aug. 2. Knock yourself out, there were some really good ones! Now on to today!

Your tabs, messieurs et madames?

Stupid Eric Trump having a meltdown? Aqui!

This horrific fucking thing? NO BUENO.

This by SER is excellent and you should read it something something Latin here.

Pfft whatever.

LOL mmhmmm:

Sad or something.

You tell em Liz. You tell that New York Times!

LOL.

LOL.

And now your MAIN EVENT! Come watch with us, it’s startin NOW!

Share