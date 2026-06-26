Wonkette

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Christopher Bosch's avatar
Christopher Bosch
2h

I was writing an over long disquisition on the history of bigotry in America when a popup ad kicked me out and now I can't find it to finish it. Sigh.

Suffice it to say that MeMe Megyn's Irish ancestors were not accepted as white until fairly recently (No dogs or Irish), Italians, Jews, Chinese (once banned by federal law), Japanese (look up Manzanar and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team), Poles, Hungarians and all the peoples of Asia and Africa. This has never been the pure white ethnostate of their dreams. Fuck the lot of them with well sharpened pitchforks.

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