Allo allo! I almost forgot to One-A-Day at you, because I was looking at closets. Shut up, it’s an excellent reason. I love you.

We began with tabs that many of you said were too awful! I guess I’ve become nose-blind to them!

I’ve become nose-blind to a lot of shit. As have we all.

I mean these freaks been doing this for decades now.

Hey you know WHO ELSE is trying to obstruct the mail?

Almost HALF of NYC apartments are rent-stabilized. Congratulations everybody!

JD getting freaky again.

And WHEW who’s ready for a drink?

See you not bright and not early for not tabs!