Assimilate this. Wonkette One a Day for 6/26/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Allo allo! I almost forgot to One-A-Day at you, because I was looking at closets. Shut up, it’s an excellent reason. I love you.
Here is where you
We began with tabs that many of you said were too awful! I guess I’ve become nose-blind to them!
I’ve become nose-blind to a lot of shit. As have we all.
I mean these freaks been doing this for decades now.
Hey you know WHO ELSE is trying to obstruct the mail?
That Time Eugene Debs Went To Prison For Railroad Strike We Mean 'Obstructing The Mail'
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Almost HALF of NYC apartments are rent-stabilized. Congratulations everybody!
JD getting freaky again.
And WHEW who’s ready for a drink?
See you not bright and not early for not tabs!
I was writing an over long disquisition on the history of bigotry in America when a popup ad kicked me out and now I can't find it to finish it. Sigh.
Suffice it to say that MeMe Megyn's Irish ancestors were not accepted as white until fairly recently (No dogs or Irish), Italians, Jews, Chinese (once banned by federal law), Japanese (look up Manzanar and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team), Poles, Hungarians and all the peoples of Asia and Africa. This has never been the pure white ethnostate of their dreams. Fuck the lot of them with well sharpened pitchforks.