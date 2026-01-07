Good afternoon, today’s a horrorshow.

We had some tabs. They were good tabs.

Evan gave us our marching orders. Sometimes it helps just to feel the hate coursing through you!

Do you even know how many children have already died of flu this season, just as RFK Jr. discontinued recommending the flu vaccine for children? It’s seven, that we could find, already. In Boston there hadn’t been a child flu death since 2013.

This is a good story, you should read it.

The propaganda is absolutely horrendous.

I like Mad Tim Walz.

And here’s where it got real REAL bad.

I hope this hurts him, and it very well could.

Yeah that’s Hitler at the 1936 Olympics, why do you ask?