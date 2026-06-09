Wonkette

Wonkette

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Henry30's avatar
Henry30
7h

It's too bad that felon-47 wasn't booed even harder for an even longer time. But hey, way to go, New York. He got just what he deserved.

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Peter Dellos's avatar
Peter Dellos
5h

Don Snorleone (thank you Jimmy Kimmel writers) took a little siesta during the game. I bet that made all the fans feel better. SMH.

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