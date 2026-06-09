Hello of loves! Do not forget we are invading Montreal, this coming weekend! June 14, 3-5 p.m., we shall dine and drink at Stella Pizzeria, 1327 Laurier Ave E, Montreal, QC H2J 3R3. Join us for YAY!

Parties upcoming! DETROIT (June 27), MISSOULA (July 25), ATLANTA (but we won’t be there, because “see Missoula,” July 25), CLEVELAND (Aug. 8) AND PITTSBURGH (Aug. 9), and SONOMA/SF (Nov. 30)! TIME TO PARTY!

Now on to today’s posts!

There was your morning news roundup, i.e. TABS!

He fell asleep at the Knicks game. I don’t think the boos were loud enough.

Like, everybody was like “oh it was sooo louuuuud boooooos” but it was nowhere near as loud as when we cheered Liz Warren at the DNC so hard we made her cry.

FLASHBACK to a GREAT NIGHT.

Goddammit.

Okay next! We had a CLASS WAR LABOR HISTORY post! As we do.

Holy Mike has opinions, they are obviously Los Angeles is Republican now, everybody knows that.

We suck.

This Bill Pulte fella, even the Republicans can’t stomach this shit.

And there you have it! Send this newsletter to a friend who should know more stuff about things!

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And we will see you bright and early for tabs!