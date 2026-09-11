What did we learn today, my friends? Some things!

We learned many things in the morning news roundup, as artisanally curated by moi!

Evan had some things to say about these dusty old bigot losers, the very same ones who had to shake Zohran Mamdani’s hand later in the day and then were completely undone by it, like so.

And then!

Dok explained the Missouri maps fucktacular!

Boobs.

Not one but two two two magical stories from Trump’s security blanket convention in a row, and we didn’t even get to the weird cult film they apparently showed, not that I’d know, you think I’m watching that shit?

I did this one in “medium style” so you could see Dok’s YIKES pic! Time for a drink!

See you this weekend, or Monday, whatever, love you bye!