Wonkette

Wonkette

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Sister Artemis's avatar
Sister Artemis
5h

"They're called boobs, Ed"

Might be my favorite line from "Erin Brockovich" - don't know if Erin ever really said that, but I love the way Julia Roberts delivers the line.

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bakeneko's avatar
bakeneko
3h

OMFG.... that ~40 seconds of Mamdani showing everyone exactly who and what he actually is, while Rudles has to slink over to his chair, sit down, and STFU, is definitely one for the ages.

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