Good afternoon, how’s everybody? FINE? GOOD.

We began our day with tabs!

Then I managed to post Robyn on the West Virginia supreme court telling measles to go fuck itself and Evan on Trump’s lunatic yesterday afternoon simultaneously! GREAT JOB, ME, AS ALWAYS!

Marcie took point on the Melania craziness from yesterday, but I’ve become close to convinced the whole thing was because of tweets from the deported 20-year girlfriend of Trumpbassador Paolo Zampolli, Amanda Ungaro. Pretty sure we’re going to be hearing her name more and more!

Dok did this week’s election story! Lame headline, I forgot to change it, I just keep winning!

Robyn wrote about the same topic Evan wrote about at his side hustle this morning! But they’re different! Because Robyn’s is about how there’s a woman to blame (but you know it’s your own damn fault).

And whew time for a drink.

See you bright and early (okay, 10) for our usual Saturday programming! Bye now!