Hello good afternoon, here’s what we wrote you!

Here’s how you donate via Not Substack.

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There were some tabs! Jesus …. is your friiiiend.

Not fuck things up? That doesn’t sound like our way at all!

Another Trump LOLsuit bites the dust.

Now the DOGE tell-alls are coming out. They’re very bad!

And here’s why I personally have been having a very bad day!

She seems nice, but really she seems nice. Hope her husband gets better!

And two sex pests gone, with some House members’ with their hands in the kitty soon to follow.

Thank you for being our friend. We love you!