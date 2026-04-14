Wonkette

Wonkette

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Hannah's avatar
Hannah
18m

I had to archive the USAID post. I just can't.

John Oliver did a good piece on this as well, a few weeks ago.

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littlerice vice's avatar
littlerice vice
32m

COMMENT!

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