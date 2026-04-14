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Wonkette

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Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.'s avatar
Aquaman, Real Estate Investor.
1h

You know.

I am zero percent surprised.

This is dumbass "cram for a few days, crank out a pitch deck get your buddy to give you a couple of million in seed funding" techbro 101.

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Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
1hEdited

I worked at Social Security for 46 years. I retired in June 2024 because I read Project 2025 and knew what the Nazis at the Heritage Foundation were going to do to the agency. Based on people I dealt with I also knew Trump was going to get back into the Oval Office and implement that shit plan. And I was proved right.

And Sleazy E let his Peter Pan Posse get a hold of all the data in the agency's computer systems. They put it on a separate server that did not meet the security standards the agency imposed so that data is now on the dark web.

And of course Trump found his stooge Leland Dudek who carried out his orders to take a meat ax to the agency. Thousands of employees were given a choice to quit or downgrade into lower positions. The institutional memory of the agency was effectively destroyed by Dudek. Others who were in "probationary status" were terminated.

The end result is that the agency has been FUBARed. Dudek got bounced for another Trump stooge who now not only continues fucking up Social Security--he's also in charge of the IRS and he's fucking that agency up too.

And a bunch of my former coworkers who voted for Trump because they oppose abortion--well they found themselves out of a job...

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