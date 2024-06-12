Hi hi, I’m back from a long weekend with my family of love (I mean my family of love besides YOU!) and there is so much news today!

This is kind of melancholy actually. I feel bad for Don Jr. now.

This is not, and I don’t!

We had a one-two on the scumbag Alitos!

and

We had a one-two Nice Time punch!

and yay we’re not getting murdered!

Well, fuck.

Sara self-helped you!

WAR ROOM! Remember that? Of course you do, you are old!

Kamala was out doin stuff!

Dok had your morning tabs!

And we’ll see you bright and early for another one!