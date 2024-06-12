Even Don Jr. Wishes Joe Biden Were His Dad
Hi hi, I’m back from a long weekend with my family of love (I mean my family of love besides YOU!) and there is so much news today!
We love our subscribers like a loving parent who is not a POS!
This is kind of melancholy actually. I feel bad for Don Jr. now.
This is not, and I don’t!
We had a one-two on the scumbag Alitos!
Laura Ingraham BIG MAD At Lauren Windsor Over These Alito Tapes! Wanna Hear The New One?
·
and
Secretary Mayor Pete Says Pride Flags > Tacky Treason Flags Martha-Ann Alito Is So Gay For
·
We had a one-two Nice Time punch!
The Ohio Republican Victory That’s Scaring the Sh*t Out Of Republicans This Morning!
·
and yay we’re not getting murdered!
Congratulations, Americans! We Are All Far Less Likely To Get Murdered Than We Were Last Year
·
Well, fuck.
Sara self-helped you!
WAR ROOM! Remember that? Of course you do, you are old!
Kamala was out doin stuff!
Dok had your morning tabs!
And we’ll see you bright and early for another one!