Something tells me I have that line wrong. See what happens when all the fact-checkers quit? Thank Crom it’s Friday!

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We started the day with Tabs, as regularly as I type “We started the day with Tabs.” How meta! Also, a gif of a weirdo crab wielding dual sea anemones as pompons, for defensive purposes. (Remember, “pom poms” are antiaircraft guns.)

Donald Trump gave his dumb “election security” speech Thursday night, did not reveal any shocking new information proving he really won in 2020, but did confirm the wisdom of our decision to embed a Japanese railroad livecam instead.

JD Vance tried to convince that Jim Rogaine guy that putting the 10 Commandments in Texas classrooms isn’t “forcing” religion on anyone, because really, are the commandments even religious at all?

Canada’s on fire, and it has a lot of us thinking about climate change for some reason. Just not Republicans, who are mad that Canada is sending wildfire smoke illegally across the border to have anchor spark babies.

Fox News anchor Jesse Waters thinks it’s pretty funny that US soldiers pumped up with testosterone may commit a bunch of rapes, because Jesse Watters is one seriously fucked-up sociopath.

We closed out the week with cocktail hour, this week featuring a Strawberry Rhubarb Daiquiri, yum. It’s funny, though, because Hooper, Your Bartender, told me this week’s cocktail would feature hickory syrup. “It’s a hickory daiquiri, Dok,” he said.

Coming Up Soon: If you are in the general vicinity of Montana, which is itself a very big general vicinity, with a big sky, Yr Editrix will be hosting a Wonkette Drinky Thing Party in Missoula next Saturday, July 25, with a potluck at Caras Park from 2-6 p.m. “Mountain” time!

Have a great weekend, and we’ll have stuff for you to read but it won’t get a newsletter, so sad. We love you!

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