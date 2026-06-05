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Wonkette

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Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
4h

TGIF to you and All of your readers, Doktor, Thanks for the hard work you do everyday, for us, and will reStack ASAP 💯👍

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Come here a minute's avatar
Come here a minute
2h

Just like in The Long, Long Trailer!

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