We made it to Friday and it’s never a bad time for a They Might Be Giants reference, however disconnected it might be from the actual things we published today. But then, that line always seems relevant.

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Feed The Kitty

The day started out, as must needs be, with Tabs, and a .gif of a cute octopus.

Donald Trump’s on-camera naps keep getting longer and more obvious, but everyone around him insists he’s just glancing down or resting his eyes a moment. Remember, Joe Biden was the sleepy one.

Jared and Ivanka bought an island off Albania, and they’re going to develop a luxury resort there, which is somehow a spiritual experience too. No, we don’t understand it, either.

In yet another completely predictable public health crisis in a modern nation whose elected leaders stopped believing in science, raw milk has made a whole bunch of people sick in Idaho. It’s probably Joe Biden’s fault!

Remember the olden times when a respectable Republican candidate would go to great lengths to distance him/herself from a raving white supremacist fantasizing about killing homeless people? Yeah, neither do we, really.

Speaking of raving Nazis, former head Border Patrol goon Greg Bovino is preparing to run for president in 2028, and he might only be like the third worst person considering a bid for the GOP nomination.

We ended our Friday with a cocktail, and not a moment too soon!

What a crazy week! (We may as well add that to our post template for every Friday one-a-day.) Hope you get a nice chance to recharge your batteries this weekend! We’ll be here all weekend for news, and your Wonkette One-A-Day will be back Monday, too!