Wonkette

Wonkette

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Mary
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SCIENCE!

How many times a day should a healthy person fart? To answer this question using quantitative data, scientists invented a device that could be snapped onto underwear to count every toot. The device uses chemical sensors that are sensitive to hydrogen gas, one of the two most abundant chemicals contained in farts. (The other is carbon dioxide.) It noted rapid changes in hydrogen gas concentrations, labeling each one as a discrete fart.

When the team tested the machine on 19 healthy adults, they found they farted about 32 times a day, although the range was very wide—between 4 and 59. The device’s count was way higher than what people have self-reported in previous studies, which was about 10-20 farts per day. Maybe the “smart underwear,” as it was dubbed, can help us be a little more honest about how often we need to let one rip. —EG

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