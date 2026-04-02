Fight for your right (to party). Wonkette One A Day for 4/2/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
WHOOHOOO, we’re having some WONKPARTIES!
Fight for your right to
Do-Do-Do-DOOOO! Announcing The 2026 Wonkette Friends And Family (That's You, Dummies) Tour For 2026!
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Okay, back up, in the beginning there was Tabs.
Boys who hate girls who are girls … no, I’m just saying they really hate girls.
Study: Men Who Want #Tradwives Actually Just Hate Women Altogether, Including The #Tradwives
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Robyn had a lot to point out about these “conversion therapy” chuds.
Ex-Gay Torture May Soon Be Legal Again In Colorado (And Everywhere Else), Because SCOTUS
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LOL Marcie:
“This is like helping a kid with their homework diagramming paragraphs and they’re like but I don’t waaaant to upside down in the chair with a pencil eraser up a nostril, and the kid is us.”
Trump Speech: Iran War Is Not A War, Over Also Not, So Why Don't You Love Me Any More, America?
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Not the happiest This Day In Labor History!
The sad dueling NYT headlines are worth the click in Dok’s story alone.
HOORAY, Republicans Will End The DHS Shutdown! OH NO, Republicans Can't Agree On That After All!
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See you bright and early for tabs!
SCIENCE!
How many times a day should a healthy person fart? To answer this question using quantitative data, scientists invented a device that could be snapped onto underwear to count every toot. The device uses chemical sensors that are sensitive to hydrogen gas, one of the two most abundant chemicals contained in farts. (The other is carbon dioxide.) It noted rapid changes in hydrogen gas concentrations, labeling each one as a discrete fart.
When the team tested the machine on 19 healthy adults, they found they farted about 32 times a day, although the range was very wide—between 4 and 59. The device’s count was way higher than what people have self-reported in previous studies, which was about 10-20 farts per day. Maybe the “smart underwear,” as it was dubbed, can help us be a little more honest about how often we need to let one rip. —EG