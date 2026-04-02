WHOOHOOO, we’re having some WONKPARTIES!

Okay, back up, in the beginning there was Tabs.

Boys who hate girls who are girls … no, I’m just saying they really hate girls.

Robyn had a lot to point out about these “conversion therapy” chuds.

LOL Marcie:

“This is like helping a kid with their homework diagramming paragraphs and they’re like but I don’t waaaant to upside down in the chair with a pencil eraser up a nostril, and the kid is us.”

Not the happiest This Day In Labor History!

The sad dueling NYT headlines are worth the click in Dok’s story alone.

See you bright and early for tabs!