Hello friends, another week has come to an end and it is time to PARTAY! In fact, next weekend (not tomorrow) we shall PARTAY together in Cleveland and Pittsburgh!

WONKMEETS AHOY. CLEVELAND (Sat., Aug. 8, 1-3 p.m., at Boss Dog Brewing Company, 2179 Lee Rd, Cleveland Heights, OH 44118), PITTSBURGH (Sun., Aug. 9, 2-5 p.m., location still TBD), SAN FRANCISCO IN HONOR OF FUKUI (Fri., Aug. 21, Hyatt Regency SF [Embarcadero]), WINDSOR, MASS (camp near but not at Paul and Holly’s, Labor Day weekend)! Atlanta has been postponed. TIME TO PARTY!

We began the day with some tabs, your morning news roundup. They weren’t terrible!

We are so embarrassing.

Go screw, Todd Blanche.

They are really something aren’t they? You can literally be in hospice and not be exempt from work requirements!

World Peace.

Time for a drink.