Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CakesWeLike's avatar
CakesWeLike
2h

Happy New Year, my beloved Wonkers. May 2026 bring better days, and may we hold the memory of those we've lost in our hearts as we step forward into the New Year.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2hEdited

Thank you Dok, this is just what we need. Flossie's story brought me great joy, and I may be speaking for all the cat lovers of Wonkette in that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
254 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture