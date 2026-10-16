What’s that? It’s “lights,” not “lice”? Oh. That’s very different!

Never mind!

Sigh. We still miss Gilda.

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Feed The Kitty

Our Friday began with Tabs, as it must, and a gif of two raccoons going to town on a yummy Jack-o-lantern.

Ben Shapiro is being weird about women again. Like, notably so.

Yr Wonkette is doing another book club! We’ll be reading Bill McKibben’s 2025 Here Comes the Sun this time, a surprisingly upbeat (but not Pollyanna-ish) look at solar energy’s potential to remake economies, empower developing nations, and give us some real hope in the face of the climate crisis.

Donald Trump is trying to fuck with California’s elections, and California says GTFO.

It wouldn’t be an election year without some weird Republican warning that a Democrat is a very literal witch. Sheesh. Just one?

Democrats want candidates who’ll fight, and in Michigan, Abdul El-Sayed is very much not taking any shit from JD Vance about knowing his place. Yes, please!

As one must on Fridays, we ended the week with a nice cocktail! It’s such a new concoction that its name is still a work in progress.

Have a great weekend, wonkers! We’ll be here toiling in the snark mines for you Saturday and Sunday, and we’ll newsletter you again Monday!