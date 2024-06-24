It’s that weird time of the summer, right before the 4th of July, where everything is like — is anything happening? Yes? No? It’s an election year, so there’s weird stuff happening. And there’s a debate later this week! Let’s see what happened in the Monday news.

He can’t stop telling that story.

We cannot emphasize how scary it would be to let these people anywhere near power ever again.

Michael Flynn, a grifter? You don’t say!

Sure, sounds cool, weirdo.

That guy who says WHAR’S MY STRAIGHT PRIDE MONTH in Idaho is, it turns out, also a grifter.

Um, congrats, Florida?

More on the fallout from that report on trans healthcare in the UK.

There were some Sunday shows.

Chapter TWENTY-FOUR?

And then of course it was tabs!

See you for more news tomorrow!

Share

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?