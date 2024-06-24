Grifters, Grifters Everywhere!
Here comes your news of Monday!
It’s that weird time of the summer, right before the 4th of July, where everything is like — is anything happening? Yes? No? It’s an election year, so there’s weird stuff happening. And there’s a debate later this week! Let’s see what happened in the Monday news.
He can’t stop telling that story.
We cannot emphasize how scary it would be to let these people anywhere near power ever again.
Conservatives Makin' A List Of Civil Servants, Checkin' It Twice, Gonna Fire Your Ass If You're On It
Michael Flynn, a grifter? You don’t say!
Sure, sounds cool, weirdo.
Yes, Heritage Foundation Guy, Let's Talk About 'Abortion Three Days After Birth' Supporters
Wonkette is not a grifter. We do need more paying subscribers, though.
That guy who says WHAR’S MY STRAIGHT PRIDE MONTH in Idaho is, it turns out, also a grifter.
Grifty 'Heterosexual Awesomeness Month' Guy Bought A Cybertruck After Asking For Donations
Um, congrats, Florida?
More on the fallout from that report on trans healthcare in the UK.
There were some Sunday shows.
Chapter TWENTY-FOUR?
And then of course it was tabs!
See you for more news tomorrow!
Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!
Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.