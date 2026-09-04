Good afternoon, it’s almost time to get gone!

We had tabs, they were Gloria-based! Plus other weird news and things, which you for sure should always read, every day, because I write them.

We had a very good obit by Brooke that fewer than normal of you read. Did you all assume it was going to be shitty because we talked about the CIA part?

At least I had somebody in my inbox (all replies to the newsletters go to me) spitting FUCK THAT CIA ASSET and CIA SCUM, so at least I got to block somebody first thing in the morning. People are fun!

Robyn wrote about how the Teen Pregnancy Prevention program funding works, which I thought was really interesting! I’m a nerd.

Lol girl bye.

And here is some FEMA Hurricane Helene and Milton #debunking because lord these people love to lie!

Oh yeah? Well I bet jet fuel can melt those steel beams.

And once again, it’s time for a drink!

We’ll have normal weekend posting and then a surprise Labor Day movie matinee at 3 p.m. Eastern with Norma Rae!