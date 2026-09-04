Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Scofield's avatar
Karen Scofield
2h

TGIF to you and All of your readers. Wonkette Rock's just like You 😎 and will reStack ASAP 💯👍

Reply
Share
Easterncedar's avatar
Easterncedar
20m

Yow. It must be a flaw in my tastebuds - I respect your expertise and judgment, but I bought some Planteray original dark recently that I can't drink. It tastes like rubbing alcohol and cheap plastic bathmats to me. I will save my Cynar.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture